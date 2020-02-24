We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
We've got good deals you guys! 3 pre-rolls for $9.99 out the door! We also have $8 grams on ALL of our strains! Stop in and see us!
About
Here at Oklahoma Finest Cannabis, we pride ourselves on the quality and price of our products as well as our customer service. We like to help patients get the medicine that they need at an affordable price. We always want to provide our patients with knowledgeable and caring experience.
We grow our products in house with 16 years of experience in California! All of our strains are top shelf, with high THC percentages!