Oklahoma Roots
Deals
All Products
Candyland
from Oklahoma Roots
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Zkittles Glue - Eighth
from Oklahoma Roots
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittles Glue
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Acapulco Gold - Eighth
from Native Roots Pharm Products
20.16%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
LSD
from Oklahoma Roots
18%
THC
0%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Delhi Friend
from Oklahoma Roots
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Delhi Friend
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Grape Ape
from Oklahoma Roots
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Mandarin Sunset
from Oklahoma Roots
0.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Bubble Gum
from Oklahoma Roots
0.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Skywalker OG
from Oklahoma Roots
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
Grape Diamonds
from Oklahoma Roots
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Diamonds
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
White Widow
from Native Roots Pharm Products
24.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Iced Skunk
from Oklahoma Roots
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Iced Skunk
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Early Lemon Berry
from Oklahoma Roots
0.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Early Lemon Berry
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Royal Kush
from Oklahoma Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Pineapple Chunk
from Native Roots Pharm Products
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Sunset Sherbert
from Oklahoma Roots
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
C4 Raw Distillate 250mg
from C4 Cannaburst
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$200 gram
$200 gram
.5G Bubble Hash
from Harris and Watts Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$350 gram
$350 gram
Grape Diamond Moonrock -3G
from Oklahoma Roots
0.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Diamonds
Strain
$953 grams
$953 grams
Grape Diamond Moonrock -3.5G
from Oklahoma Roots
0.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Diamonds
Strain
$110⅛ ounce
$110⅛ ounce
Skywalker Moonrock -3G
from Oklahoma Roots
0.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$953 grams
$953 grams
Skywalker Moonrock -3.5G
from Oklahoma Roots
0.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$110⅛ ounce
$110⅛ ounce
27 Pure - 1G Platinum Kush Budder
from 27 Pure
76.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Kush
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
27 Pure - 1G OG Kush Budder
from 27 Pure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
OKPure - 1G G.S. Cookies
from Oklahoma Pure
83.2%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
OKPure - 1G Lemon Haze
from Oklahoma Pure
86.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
1G Chronic Haze Diamonds
from Moon Mix
0.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Chronic Haze
Strain
$851 gram
$851 gram
Sunday Extracts - 1G Star Berry
from Sunday Extracts
67.66%
THC
14.01%
CBD
Star Berry Indica
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sunday Extracts - 1G Frostitute
from Sunday Extracts
74.82%
THC
13.93%
CBD
Frostitute
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sunday Extracts - 1G Horchataz
from Sunday Extracts
78.68%
THC
4.9%
CBD
Horchataz
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Grape Diamond Moonrock -2.5G
from Oklahoma Roots
0.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Diamonds
Strain
$802.5 grams
$802.5 grams
1G Distillate
from Oklahoma Roots
67.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Northern Lights Cartridge
from AiroPro
80.6%
THC
0.52%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
AiroPro - 1G Blue Dream Cartridge
from AiroPro
80.6%
THC
0.52%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Verde Pur - 1.1G Orange Soda Cartridge
from Verde Pur
91.38%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Orange Soda
Strain
$601.1 gram
$601.1 gram
Zkittlez Cartridge
from Moon Mix
82.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
7 Point - 1G Grape Sorbet Shatter
from 7 Point Minds
0.7%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Grape Sorbet
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Black Mamba Cartridge
from AiroPro
80.6%
THC
0.52%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Sunday Extracts - 1G Critical Purple Kush
from Sunday Extracts
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Purple Kush
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Midnight Moon Cartridge
from AiroPro
80.6%
THC
0.52%
CBD
Midnight
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
1234567