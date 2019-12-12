98 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$340
Deals
Freaky Friday! 20% off 1g Rosin Rolls
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/14/2019
1 gram pre roll with wax rosin and kief. 7 strains to choose from!
Freaky Friday! 20% off 1g Rosin Rolls
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/14/2019
1 gram pre roll with wax rosin and kief. 7 strains to choose from!
All Products
Mandarin Cookies (Sativa Hybrid)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mr Nice
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cheese (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BC Tangie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Channel +
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
750 mg 2:1 CBD/THC Tincture
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$601 oz
In-store only
Day and Night Tincture 300 MG
from Unknown Brand
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$351 oz
In-store only
Rosin Roll
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
RPV Moon Rocks
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$381 g
In-store only
GMO Cookies Flower Rosin 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Dry Sift Hash-Pura Vida (indica)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Lil Caviar Cone
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7½ g
In-store only
Caviar Cone 1 G
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Fairy Dust
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Indica RSO 1G
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
1g Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
1g Distillate Dab Syringe
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Solventless Pressed Rosin
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$521 g
In-store only
Live Resin 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$761 g
In-store only
Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Budder 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Dragon Dust
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Rainbow Treat 50 mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
50 mg Sweet and Savory Pretzels
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
20 pack 10-15mg gummies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.99each
In-store only
500mg Fifty One Fifty Bar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
10 Pack 10mg Assorted Flavor Gummies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
5 pack 40mg Gummies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
5 Pack 20mg Hard Candies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
5 Pack 10mg Hard Candies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Single 1:1 Gummy
from Unknown Brand
14mg
THC
16mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
25mg Sucker
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
2 pack 150mg Gummies (300mg total)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
100 mg Single Gummies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
500mg Canna Nectar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
75mg PB Cup Brownie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Lemon Tea Cake 50 mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
123