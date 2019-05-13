Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Tulsa area medical marijuana dispensary in Broken Arrow, OK providing top shelf medical cannabis. We have a wide array of products including shatter, moon rocks, wax, rosin, live resin, crumble, diamonds, dab syringes, rosin rolls, caviar cones, tinctures, vape cartridges, edibles, pipes and bongs, and a very diverse selection of Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid flower.