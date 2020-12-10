Old West Cannabis Company is a boutique Cannabis Dispensary located in Oshawa, Ontario. The business was founded in 2019 but it took over two years for the necessary licensing to occur, which finally led to the store opening in 2021. The shop has a retro Western feel with barnboard and oak barrels as decorations, and the staff dress casually. To visit the shop, enter the red door and go upstairs to the second floor. The shop is located on one of Oshawa’s busiest streets (King Street) on the eastern border of the downtown. There is free parking out front as well as paid municipal parking across the road. The shop is located on the Pulse bus route and there is easy access to the 401 just 4 kilometres south. Old West Cannabis Company is located in the Cutler House, a building built in 1923 by A.E. Cutler and his wife. He was the treasurer for General Motors back when the factory was at the corner of Bond and Ritson Streets; she was Oshawa’s Head Librarian when the Oshawa Public Library was located on Simcoe Street. In the 1970’s the building was a dress shop (DePaul Fashions) then in 2004 it was bought by the present owners of Victory Cigars Inc.