As an Olive Tree Wellness Center patient you will have access to a wide range of premium medical cannabis varieties and California’s finest cannabis products. OTWC offers the best prices in SAN DIEGO while focusing on a patient first approach and premium quality medication. OTWC is a fully licensed MEDICAL dispensary compliant with San Diego County and CA regulations. OTWC offers a wide variety of products that span the spectrum of THC and CBD concentrations to meet the needs of all our patients. We look forward to helping you find the medical cannabis options that work best for you. NO MEDICAL RECOMMENDATION? SIGN UP IN STORE FOR FREE! JOIN THE CLUB AND RECEIVE: - DOCTORS RECOMMENDATION - FREE GIFTS - EXCLUSIVE PROMOTIONS - EXCLUSIVE INDUSTRY INVITES AND ELIGIBLE FOR FTP DEALS FIRST TIME PATIENTS - UP TO $60 OFF W/ MINIMUM PURCHASE $10 OFF $49 $20 OFF $99 $60 OFF $199 - $45 QUARTER - ALIEN OF, CHEM DAWG, SUNSET SHERBERT + MORE - $19 1/2 G VAPE DURBAN POISON OR SUNDAE DRIVER - FREE GIFTS - EXCLUSIVE OFFERS & DEALS *WE WILL MATCH OR BEAT ANY ADVERTISED PRICE!* WEEKLY DEALS FLOWER ***OUNCES AT $79.99, $99.99, $119.99, $149.99, $179.99*** STRAIN OF THE WEEK! COOKIES SHERBALATO 25% THC VIOLA - TRIFI COOKIES 20% OFF BOB STASH - $74.99 SHAKE OZ COOKIES & PURPLE COOKIES SUNFIRE - $79.99 OZ PURPLE TANGIE & $99.99 OZ ALIEN OG PACIFIC STONE - $119.99 OZ BANJO, SHERBET, & FRUIT HEADY - 119.99 OZ WATERMELON OG SONOMA PACIFIC - $149.99 OZ SUPER GLUE, WEDDING CAKE, KING MAMBA, & MORE SONOMA PACIFIC - PICK 2 8THS GET 1 FOR 1¢ ALIEN ROCK CANDY, CHEM, & SHERBET KYNDNESS - $69.99 10G SWEETS 27%, ROC OG 25%,TAHOE OG 25%, & MORE WEST COAST - $99.99 1/2OZ, $179.99 OZ BOSS OG 29%, YETI 30%, & ORANGEADE 21% BISCOTTI - HASH INFUSED PRE ROLLS 2 FOR $25 HUMBOLDT FARMS - PICK 2 8THS GET 1 FOR 1¢ COOKIES, OG KUSH, MENDO BREATH, TRINITY STAR & MORE CONCENTRATES FLAVOR OF THE WEEK! GOLDEN LEMON DIAMONDS ~90%THC HERBELLA - 2G GOLDEN LEMON DIAMONDS 2 FOR $55 SUNFIRE - SHATTER 2 GRAMS FOR $39.99 EMPIRE MOON ROCKS - 2G FOR $39.99 KURVANA - FREE BATTERY W/ PURCHASE STIIIZY - $4.20 BATTERY W/ ANY STIIIZY POD BRITE LABS - $5 OFF 1 CARTRIDGE,WAX OR POD $10 OFF 2 BUBBLE HASH - 2 GRAMS FOR $45 BLACKBERRY KUSH & GREEN CRACK 3 1g CARTRIDGES FOR $99 *DEALS AND FTP OFFERS CANNOT BE COMBINED* *ALL PRICES LISTED ARE BEFORE EXCISE & SALES TAX* *WE WILL MATCH OR BEAT ANY ADVERTISED PRICE!*