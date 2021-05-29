Now Open 9am-9pm *and we validate parking! GREAT FLOWER PRICING! Everyday low prices: $30 1/8ths from LivWell and Terrapin. hOMe of the Big Bag Special, "the largest commercially available bag of cannabis in the world" -Om of Medicine DAILY SPECIALS: Select Sundays - Check back weekly for different sales on Select brand products every Sunday. Monday $5 Pre-roll - We pick the strain each Monday. Sale Price Limit 10. Terrapin Tuesdays - Buy 1 get 1 50% off Terrapin products every Tuesday. Fireball Fridays - Buy 2, get 1 free Fireball Gummies every Friday. Saturday Virtual Vendor Days - Check back weekly as we feature a different vendor each Saturday, offer discounts on their products, and pass out free swag. DANK ACCOUNT: For every $1 you spend at Om you'll earn 1 point. Redeem your points for exclusive discounts: 100 Points ($5 off next purchase) | 200 Points ($10 off) | 500 Points ($25 off ) | 750 Points ($50 off) | 1000 Points ($100 off) Click here to access your Dank Account BUDZ REFFERALS: Refer a friend and earn 100 points for both you and your bud! Go to your Dank Account and click the gift icon at the bottom of the page. Click 'Refer a friend'. *We validate Parking for up to 1 hour at any Republic parking structure. Orders MUST be placed by 8:45pm (7:45pm on Sundays) and will be held for same day pickup. We deliver! Every day from 12pm - 6pm to a 20-mile radius with a $50 minimum order and $5 fee for orders less than $100.