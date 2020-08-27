Established in 2010. NOW OFFERING DELIVERY (OM TO HOME)! Visit www.omofmedicine.org for more information. Om of Medicine is a Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Outlet in Ann Arbor, MI. Providing high quality cannabis for recreational and medical guests. We carry a vast array of cannabis products and frequently update our menu with new and exciting options. Om of Medicine opened its doors on July 31, 2010. Nearly 10 years of serving Cannabis to the people of Michigan! There's a lot of history in these four walls, come visit us and feel the energy! We validate parking for 1-hour in Republic parking structures. Guests are more than welcome to accompany you into our Member's Lounge. Visit our website (https://www.omofmedicine.org) to view our menu, daily deals, place online orders, sign-up for loyalty points, and more! Take our current IRB approved research study here: https://www.omofmedicine.org/2019/05/27/assessinge Benefits of being a guest at Om: • Diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products • Free monthly Comedy Shows, Patient Education Groups, Yoga Classes, & More! • Gallery of inspiring local art • Handicap accessible facility • Curbside wheelchair service • 1-on-1 private consultation room • Discounts for Veterans, Seniors, and Disabled - Medical Patients • Delivery within a 20 mile radius. Everyday 12-6pm Introducing our Daily Deals! Medical Mondays: 10% off for all Medical Patients Stack-able with existing discounts. Treat Yo' Self Tuesday: BOGO 50% off Tinctures and Topicals Not stackable with existing discounts. We Dab Wednesday: 10% off all loose concentrates Stack-able with existing discounts Thrifty Thursdays: Spending over $100 gets a free pre-roll. For every $100 increment you spend; receive a raffle ticket. Drawing on Friday afternoon for a gift bag! Food Gatherer Fridays: Donate $5+ to Food Gatherers and get a free small edible. Limit 1 per guest Social Justice Saturdays: Om Advocacy Participation, complete a call to action and get 10% off! Limit 1 coupon per order Stack-able with existing discounts