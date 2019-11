Om of Medicine is a provisioning center located in beautiful downtown Ann Arbor, founded to assist our members in safely and securely obtaining medical cannabis. All members must be valid state-registered medical cannabis patients. Proper documentation and identification is required for membership. We validate parking for 1-hour in Republic parking structures. Guests are more than welcome to accompany you into our Member's Lounge. Visit our menu (https://www.omofmedicine.org/our-menu/) to view our daily deals, place online orders, sign-up for loyalty points, and more! Take our current research study here: https://www.omofmedicine.org/2019/05/27/assessinge Member benefits include: • Diverse selection of high-quality medications • Free monthly Comedy Shows, Patient Education Groups, Yoga Classes, & More! • Gallery of inspiring local art • Handicap accessible facility • Curbside wheelchair service • 1-on-1 private consultation rooms • Discounts for Veterans, Seniors, and Disabled patients • Knowledgable and friendly staff including on site Chief Medical Officer