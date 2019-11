starchild6669 on April 7, 2019

My husband and I walked the entire area of Ann Arbor during hash bash yesterday let me tell you about the awesomeness of this place...first of all ITS HUGE! And oh so relaxing. The product was great and we banked on some new patient goodies. We relaxed in the giant open lobby reading table books and doodling in the house drawing book before packing up and trucking back to the diag. By far the best dispensary we went to that day for sure!