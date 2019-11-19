Follow
One Draw Two
5039541433
*TAX INCLUDED! MED DEDUCT 20%*
from Unknown Brand
9999%
THC
9999%
CBD
LAST UPDATED ||| 11/16/19
from Unknown Brand
9999%
THC
9999%
CBD
GREEN SHELF FLOWER *WHILE SUPPLIES LAST*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$3.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
WHITE SHELF FLOWER. *WHILE SUPPLIES LAST*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine - Orekron
from OreKron (Oregon)
18.98%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lost Souls
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosido 'B' - Grateful Greenery
from Unknown Brand
21.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Dream - Grateful Greenery
from Unknown Brand
17.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison - Skunk Valley
from Unknown Brand
16.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet - Ruby Farms
from Ruby Farms
16.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Topanga Snow Train - Ruby Farms
from Ruby Farms
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Quin
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Fire OG - Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Galatic Glue - Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
25.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Mist #3
Strain
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Lemons - Ruby Farms
from Ruby Farms
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Water
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey - Benson Elvis
from Benson Elvis
18.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Fuzzy Navel
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kong - Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
15.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger OG - Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
21%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Dogwalker x Girl Time
Strain
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Josh Dog - Benson Elvis
from Benson Elvis
20.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cookies
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour OG - Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
20.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
South Fork Kush - Benson Elvis
from Benson Elvis
15.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Daddy
Strain
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Punch - Mana Farms
from Unknown Brand
18.31%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Scouts Honor
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Birthday Cake - Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
19.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bubble Bomb
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband - Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cement Shoes - Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Headdog #7
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Land - Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
18.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wonder Dawg
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss - Pacific Grove
from Unknown Brand
19.88%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Snack - Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
24.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cyclone - Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
6.71%
THC
14.41%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Choo Choo - Mana Farms
from Unknown Brand
14.34%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake (5$ MEDICAL GRAM) - Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
22.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sneeze
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
8541 - Heroes of the Farm
from Unknown Brand
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Face - Sugarbuds
from Unknown Brand
28.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding - Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
25.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lime Slushee - Meraki Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
23.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Caramel Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Stout - Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
25.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cujo - Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
26.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Walker OG - Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
23.05%
THC
0%
CBD
El Perro
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Downtown Lounge - Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
23.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gorilla Snacks
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Electrolytes - Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
26.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato #33 - Sugarbud
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gorilla Confidential
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Confidential - Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
