One Plant Boynton Beach
Deals
Welcome 25!
Valid 11/8/2019
Welcome to One Plant! All first time patients will receive 25% off their first purchase!
Cannot be combined with any other special or discount. Offer subject to change at anytime.
All Products
Darth Revan - Thermosphere
from One Plant
18.19%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MAC1 - Exosphere
from One Plant
20.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$68⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mendocino Menage a Trois "Shake it Baby"
from One Plant
14.44%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$991 oz
In-store only
Tangie .5G Vape Cartridge
from One Plant
80.97%
THC
2.78%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Darth Revan
from One Plant
13%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Darth Raven
Strain
$6.5 G
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Sugar Kush
from One Plant
17.34%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lemon Sugar Kush
Strain
$101 G
In-store only
MAC1
from One Plant
20.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$8.5 G
+1 more size
In-store only
Maggie
from One Plant
19.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Maggie
Strain
$101 G
In-store only
Mandarin Triangle Kush
from One Plant
25.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mandarin Triangle Kush
Strain
$101 G
In-store only
Miami Vice
from One Plant
20.57%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Miami Vice
Strain
$101 G
In-store only
Pink Ice
from One Plant
24.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Ice
Strain
$101 G
In-store only
Vanilla Berry Pie
from One Plant
21.79%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Vanilla Berry Pie
Strain
$101 G
In-store only