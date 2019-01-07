Follow
One Plant Delivery- Ft Lauderdale
877-308-3344
11 products
Welcome 25
Valid 7/1/2019
Welcome to One Plant! All first time patients will receive 25% off their first purchase!
Cannot be combined with any other discount. Offer subject to change at anytime.
All Products
Mendocino Menage a Trois "Shake it Baby"
from One Plant
14.44%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Mendocino Menage A Tois
Strain
$991 oz
MAC1 - Exosphere
from One Plant
20.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$68⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Tangie .5g Vape Cartridge
from One Plant
80.97%
THC
2.78%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$35½ g
Banana Hammock - Mesosphere
from One Plant
21.63%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Hammock R1
Strain
$6.5 G
Darth Revan - Mesosphere
from One Plant
13%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Darth Revan
Strain
$101 G
Ebony and Ivory - Mesosphere
from One Plant
27.47%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ebony & Ivory
Strain
$6.5 G
MAC1 - Thermosphere
from One Plant
20.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$141 G
Mandarin Triangle Kush - Mesosphere
from One Plant
22.04%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mandarin Triangle Kush
Strain
$101 G
Mendocino Menage a Trois - Mesosphere
from One Plant
14.44%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Mendocino Menage A Tois
Strain
$101 G
Pink Ice - Mesosphere
from One Plant
24.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pink Ice
Strain
$6.5 G
+1 more size
Vanilla Berry Pie - Mesosphere
from One Plant
18.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Vanilla Berry Pie
Strain
$101 G