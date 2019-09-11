Eplcfc01
Just placed my second order and the medication they produce is on a different level than any of the farms in FL.
3.8
8 reviews
how do I jone the loyalty program
Impossible to get a hold of via telephone. I did not like the first order, I have not had such lousy pot since the 70s. I decided to give them another try hoping a product with higher THC would be a better quality. But I can’t reach them by phone, voicemail doesn’t work and the phone hangs up on me after five minutes.
Everything has been pretty decent... buds are not quite up to what I was hoping for but most pretty decent with good deals running.... this being said I recommended it to a friend and he got a few ounce and when smoked and looked upon the pink ice popcorn was trash... a lot of seeds, premature, stringy and steamy. Didnt even medícate properly at all. So I’m not sure if he will, I may give it another try however if I get anything like the pink ice popcorn or not that’s is like outdoor mid grade I will go back to my regular dispensary that you’re now replacing hoping to order all my flower from you.... great customer service tho... I mean I get that that’s still a good deal for a oz of “medical” popcorn but hell that was like a 60-70 oz even on the street smh ....was suprised by the lemon candy kush better than I expected ... prerolls i for 45 and honestly hit or miss and all seemed pretty similar in taste and smell ... little notes hear in there but deff wasn’t sure if I was smoking what I though i was.
I recieved a ounce of Pink Ice and have never seen so many seeds in a ounce since buying stuff off the streets in the 70s. Quality is mediocre at best! Tried to reach by phone but near impossible!
We are so sorry you have had a hard time reaching us - we are doing everything we can to get to each and every one of our patients. If you leave us a voicemail we will be sure to get back to you as soon as possible.
This company is selling undergrown cannabis as popcorn buds. I ordered an ounce of pink ice and it was the worst cannabis I have seen since college. It was under grown or premature and not grown properly.Do not order from this company.
We would love to look into this for you! Please give us a call so we can better help you.
Love it
Thank you for your feedback!
I love your flower! Every delivery has been fantastic, vanilla berry pie, Cathy's choice, mendecino mix. looking forward to trying them all.
Thank you so much for your feedback! We can't wait for you to try them all!