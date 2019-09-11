Turkey12 on October 19, 2019

Everything has been pretty decent... buds are not quite up to what I was hoping for but most pretty decent with good deals running.... this being said I recommended it to a friend and he got a few ounce and when smoked and looked upon the pink ice popcorn was trash... a lot of seeds, premature, stringy and steamy. Didnt even medícate properly at all. So I’m not sure if he will, I may give it another try however if I get anything like the pink ice popcorn or not that’s is like outdoor mid grade I will go back to my regular dispensary that you’re now replacing hoping to order all my flower from you.... great customer service tho... I mean I get that that’s still a good deal for a oz of “medical” popcorn but hell that was like a 60-70 oz even on the street smh ....was suprised by the lemon candy kush better than I expected ... prerolls i for 45 and honestly hit or miss and all seemed pretty similar in taste and smell ... little notes hear in there but deff wasn’t sure if I was smoking what I though i was.