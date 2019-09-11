j.c.rules on November 21, 2019

3 boys/ 1 plant always super nice and accomidating. got to try the new mac1 flower strain. the best period. always get treated great by 3 boys /1 plant. they are tops . better medicine also than other dispenseries hay flower. 1 plant has the total dank. my tolerance is the worst , but the mac1 strain got me medicated and mellow, which hasent happened scince high school. even with tolerance being so hi I FELT the effects of it. anyone else should get this strain now . you will love it. have not seen anything like it in fla. dispenseries. it makes all other buds look and feel fake, like cheap toys compared to an adult 'toy'[ex. like a toy car v.s. a new truck .] that is how great this strain is to me . thanks have a great day everyone, mike