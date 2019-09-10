Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
An award-winning, sustainably-designed and operated, organic farm growing the best cannabis in Florida.
Ocala delivery service area includes Alachua, Glades, Highlands, Desoto, Hardee, Polk, Osceola, Seminole, Orange, Lake, Sumter, Marion, Levy, Gilchrist, and Dixie Counties.