Deals
Welcome 25
Valid 7/1/2019
Welcome to One Plant! All first time patients will receive 25% off their first purchase!
Cannot be combined with any other discount. Offer subject to change at anytime.
Darth Revan - Mesosphere
from One Plant
18.19%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Darth Revan
Strain
$28⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Mendocino Menage a Trois "Shake it Baby" - SALE Pricing
from One Plant
14%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$991 oz
Darth Revan - Thermosphere
from One Plant
16.9%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Obama Kush x Dawgfather
Strain
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
MAC1 - Exosphere
from One Plant
20.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$68⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Nanner Kush .5G Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
80.91%
THC
0.39%
CBD
$35½ g
Tangie .5 G Vape Cartridge
from One Plant
80.97%
THC
2.48%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$35½ g
MAC1 - Thermosphere
from One Plant
20.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$141 g
Ebony and Ivory - Mesosphere
from One Plant
24.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Ebony & Ivory
Strain
$60.5 G
Mandarin Triangle Kush - Mesosphere
from One Plant
22.04%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mandarin Triangle Kush
Strain
$101 G
Mendocino Menage A Trois - Mesosphere
from One Plant
14.44%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Mendocino Menage A Trois (Mix)
Strain
$101 G
Pink Ice - Mesosphere
from One Plant
25.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pink Ice
Strain
$60.5 G
+1 more size