One Plant Delivery-Tallahassee
877-308-3344
Welcome 25
Valid 7/1/2019
Welcome to One Plant! All first time patients will receive 25% off their first purchase!
Cannot be combined with any other discount. Offer subject to change at anytime.
All Products
Mendocino Menage a Trois - "Shake It Baby"
from One Plant
14.44%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Indica Blend
Strain
$991 oz
MAC1 - Exosphere
from One Plant
20.48%
THC
0.03%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$68⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Nanner Kush .5G Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
80.91%
THC
0.39%
CBD
$35½ g
Tangie .5 G Vape Cartridge
from One Plant
80.97%
THC
2.78%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$35½ g
Mandarin Triangle Kush - Mesosphere
from One Plant
22.04%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mandarin TK
Strain
$101 G
Mendocino Menage a Trois - Mesosphere
from One Plant
14.44%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Mendocino Menage a Trois (Mix)
Strain
$101 G
Pink Ice - Mesosphere
from One Plant
24.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pink Ice
Strain
$6.5 G
+1 more size