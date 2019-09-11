mapshawk on October 1, 2019

I just got my first order from One Plant (3Boys Farm) yesterday. I started with a preroll, as I am always wary of the quality of the product put in them. I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the Darth Revan strain they put in it. this morning, I tried the main product I ordered (Mendocino Menage-a-trois mix). I can honestly say it is some of the best product I have had in a while. Thank you for a great experience from start to finish