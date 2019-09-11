D-Bo420
I had a delivery, they were right on time, and professional! Great, top notch quality on products! High % on flower😁
4.5
5 reviews
1 oz Special Ebony and Ivory, sticky fluffy buds, few seeds two in two grams. Quality and effects, Fire Bud complainers are idiots, Thank you 3 boys
I just got my first order from One Plant (3Boys Farm) yesterday. I started with a preroll, as I am always wary of the quality of the product put in them. I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the Darth Revan strain they put in it. this morning, I tried the main product I ordered (Mendocino Menage-a-trois mix). I can honestly say it is some of the best product I have had in a while. Thank you for a great experience from start to finish
Thank you so much!!
i love them,i spoke to Jon hes was very helpful and went i think out of his way to help me despite me having home phone issues.i was very satisfied with the flower and unlike trulieve they seem to always have it will definitely go back again.i have told several people that didn't know about them
Thank you so much for your kind review! It was a pleasure to help, and we look forward to hearing from you again.
Just got my second delivery from 3 Boys Farm 🚚🌿 Ebony and Ivory by #swampboysseeds - Darth Raven by #alphakronikgenes and Mendocino Ménage A Trois (Fuel). Thanks again Malia for all of your help! Please keep me posted on the #chemdog release... #chemscoming #dognotdawg also watching out for that #mandarintk #legallymedicated #livewellmyway #tallahasseemmj
Thank you!!