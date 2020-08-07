M........a
Excellent staff and I love the location. Plenty of extra parking in the large plaza. The waiting room is beautiful and the dispensing room is very bright and clean. I’m so happy we were lucky enough to get a OnePlant store front!
CURBSIDE SERVICE from Mon-Sat // 10am – 7pm at 7510 US-1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 IN STORE PICK UP NOW AVAILABLE from Mon-Sat // 10 am - 7pm at 7510 US-1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 - FOLLOWING ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES DELIVERY SERVICE from Mon-Sat // 9am – 7pm to the following counties: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie Offering strains such as Blueberry Muffin, Caribbean Breeze, Chem 91, Chem D, Chemdog, Darth Revan, Dirty Lemons, Ebony & Ivory, Fish Whistle, MAC 1, Mandarin Triangle Kush, Sherb D, Vanilla Berry Pie, I-75, Cathy's Choice..
WORST PLACE EVER!! The staff here are beyond disgusting. The way they talk to customer is outrageous. I know you guys won’t be in business that long lmao. PEACE THE F OUT !!!(:
Twas the night before delivery, when all through the house. Not a creature was stirring, not even a ONE PLANT mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that ONE PLANT DELIVERY TEAM would soon be here. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of MAC1 danced in their heads. And mama in her kerchief, and I in my cap, had just settled down to vape some LIVE RESIN SAP. When out on the lawn there rose such a clatter, I sprang from my bed and hit my head on a ladder. Rubbin my noggin I flew like a flash, tore open the front door and made a mad dash. ONE PLANT was here I danced with glee, I tore open the containers couldn't wait to see. What I saw inside was worth more then gold, beautiful glistening buds smelling oh so bold. The doughy gassy wonderful scent, loafted high to my ceiling and out the main vent. I grabbed a bud and pinched it tight, feeling the sticky trichomes I held it to the light. A rush came over me as I giggled with delight, MAC1 is mine oh mine they won't take it without a fight. MAC1 is some of the best buds I've gotten from the Florida Medical Program. The terpene profile along with the intoxicating effects make this strain from ONE PLANT the front runner for the Florida Cannabis Cup. MAC1 has made me a believer...If u grow it they will come! Thank U ONE PLANT! PEACE!
Thank you SO much for the wonderful review! Our team is thrilled to hear such great feedback. We appreciate you being a loyal One Plant patient and look forward to providing you with the best medical cannabis medicine in Florida.
first of I ordered online and that was fine, but the% on the darth Revan said 17% and came to me@12.77% . so I got 7 grams of the darth, 7 of the vanilla berry pie that was very dark very few crystals. then a half of the mtk. which was decent! NONE of these WERE anywhere as good as I get from every other dispensary I've bought@ EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED, THE QUALITY IS just not there in my opinion. keia was awesome though. .