One Plant - Tecumseh Windsor
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Sorry, we couldn't find any nearby stores…
About this dispensary
One Plant - Tecumseh Windsor
Leafly member since 2020
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9:30am-10pm
9:30am-10pm
9:30am-10pm
9:30am-10pm
9:30am-10pm
9:30am-10pm
10am-8pm
Photos of One Plant - Tecumseh Windsor
Show all photos