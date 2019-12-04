184 products
During the hours of 4:20 p.m - 7:20 p.m the majority of our flower will drop down to $5/g!
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
All Products
Harley Tsu
from Black Crow Grow
6.4%
THC
8.09%
CBD
Harley Tsu
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Arukah
from Eugenius
1.22%
THC
24.1%
CBD
Arukah
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Golden Goat
from Oregon Bud Company
22.3%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
$75 Pre-Packaged Ounce
from Oregon Bud Company
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$601 ounce
$601 ounce
Lemon Meringue
from Oregon Bud Company
21.2%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG
from Oregon Bud Company
19.8%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Bruce Banner
from Oregon Bud Company
25.9%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Hawaiian
from Green Leaf Lab
20.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Chemdawg #4
from Oregon Bud Company
23.1%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Chemdawg #4
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Lemon Grass
from Oregon Bud Company
19.3%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Royal Highness
from Oregon Bud Company
16.3%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Trainwreck
from Oregon Bud Company
18.1%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Magic Melon
from Epic Flower (Oregon)
32.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Cookie Wreck
from Grizzly Farms
37.8%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Cookie Wreck
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Rollins
from Kerby Kush Farms
32.78%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Rollins
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Dosi
from Ultimo Farms
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Lion's Gold
from Lucky Lion
33.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lion's Gold
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Watermelon Mimosa
from Rolen Stone
24.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Mimosa
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
King Gelato
from B-Force Farms
20.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
King Gelato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Critical Kush
from Oregon Bud Company
21%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Huckleberry
from Black Crow Grow
22.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Coyote Cookies
from B-Force Farms
29.9%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Coyote Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Sirius Black
from Black Crow Grow
20.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Original Glue Live Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
71%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
Sour Banana Sherbet Living Dead Resin
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
73%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Sour Tangie Live Gems N Juice
from Funk Extracts
68.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Bubba Kush 2.0 Live Gems N Juice
from Funk Extracts
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush 2.0
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Trinidad OG Live Terp Shuggah
from Funk Extracts
64.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Trinidad OG
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Avi CBD Live Resin
from Artifact Extracts
3.23%
THC
59.31%
CBD
Avi
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Karma's Haze
from Cosmic Treehouse
62.18%
THC
13.42%
CBD
Karma's Haze
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Cosmic Cookies
from Cosmic Treehouse
73.1%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Cosmic Cookies
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Banana Split Shatter
from Artifact Extracts
68.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
RSO - Sour Diesel
from Dr. Jolly's
694.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
RSO - East Fork
from Dr. Jolly's
235.7mg
THC
503.1mg
CBD
2:1
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
RSO - Harlequin Cookies
from Dr. Jolly's
540.3mg
THC
2.9mg
CBD
Harlequin Cookies
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Banana Split Live Batter
from Funk Extracts
63.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
Dozizio Live Batter
from Funk Extracts
46.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Dozizo
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Skywalker OG Batter
from Funk Extracts
71.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Sour Tangie BHO Extract
from BHOmbchelly
63.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Lemon Pound Cake Rocks & Sauce
from Portland Extracts
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Pound Cake
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
