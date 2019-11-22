274 products
20th Of The Month Event
On the 20th day of each month, we have Vendor Reps from the cannabis industry in store offering 25% off their products, $5/g on select strains of flower, and 15% off everything else in the store. Plus other fun surprises to celebrate 420 all year long!
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
All Products
Kobe OG
from Williams Wonder Farms
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
White Tiger
from Dave-Fu Farms
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tiger
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
Cherry Chem
from Ultimo Farms
18.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Blunicorn
from Rogue Farmer
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blunicorn
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
The Vision
from Williams Wonder Farms
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The Vision
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
GMO Cookies
from Green Queen Farms
29.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Chem Sour Diesel
from ultimo Farms
21.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chem Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Glitter Apples
from Celadon Cannabis
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Glitter Apples
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Headband
from CORE Gardens
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Candyland
from CORE Gardens
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
Pink Lemonade
from Emerald Valley Growers
21.99%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
Alien ET
from Williams Wonder Farms
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Critical Kush
from Oregon Bud Company
21%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
Golden Goat
from Oregon Bud Company
22.3%
THC
0.79%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Training Day
from Calyx Crafts
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Wedding Cake
from Calyx Crafts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Lovelife Haze
from Clay Wolf
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Candy Kush Diamonds & Sauce
from Dirty Arm Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Casper OG
from Dirty Arm Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Clementine HATER TEARS
from Dirty Arm Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Clear Blue Magoo
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Purple GMO
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
3 Kings
from Funk Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Cascade Chronic LR Sugar Terp Sauce
from NW KIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
LR Sugar Terp Sauce Chem Dawg OG
from NW KIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
GG LR Sugar Terp Sauce
from NW KIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Zkittles Snacks Live Resin Sugar Wax
from NW KIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Jillybean Live Resin Sugar Wax
from NW KIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
GMO Cookies Live Resin Diamonds
from NW KIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Terp Sugar Gas Pack
from No Label
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Durban Poison Kief
from Mana Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Blunami Merengue
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Sherbert
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Gelato
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Chernobyl GMO
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Valley Vixn LR Diamonds
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Royal Blueberry
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Old School Blend
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Oregon Sunset
from Beehive Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Valley Vixen x Golden Ticket
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
