Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We will be closing at 6 pm today for our company Christmas party. And to top the we just got Bowie Kush and cherry Zkittles back in.
About
$7 Grams, $21 Eighth's, and $75 Ounces!! All Day, Every day!
Our prices are some of the best in town! Oregon Cannabis Outlet is committed to offering the highest quality cannabis at affordable prices. We are looking to change the game and make cannabis available to all consumers at a reasonable price.
We offer daily sale items of $7 grams, $12 grams of oil, $75 ozs, $10 50mg edibles and $5 pre rolls
Oregon Cannabis Outlet Loyalty Program:
Come check into our rewards system and get points for every visit! Rewards range from hemp cones to any glass in the shop!