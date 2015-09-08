We are your cannabis destination on the North Coast -- the only dispensary in Manzanita -- it is our mission to provide safe access to only the highest quality, small batch, locally grown, craft cannabis flowers and products. Medical patients and adult consumers will find a knowledgeable, welcoming staff, eager to help you find the best strain or product for your needs whether you are seeking relief, relaxation or adventure while exploring the natural beauty of Oregon. Prices listed are medical, tax additional for recreational consumers.