Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bend's Westside neighborhood dispensary. We are located right next to Goodlife Brewery in Century Center. You'll find friendly people with a great selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, beverages...you name it. Like our dispensary to follow all specials. Affordable prices for all medicinal products. All Prices are recreational and INCLUDE TAXES. Medical patients are 20% lower. We accept cash, debit, and credit cards.