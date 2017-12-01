Welcome to Oregon Grown Cannabis, your premier marijuana dispensary in Medford, OR. The perfect pit stop to Crater Lake, Siskiyou Mountains and Mount McLoughlin, Oregon Grown Cannabis serves the best flower and edibles to greater Rogue Valley.

Our team of passionate budtenders ensure that one visit gets you everything you need to create a consumption experience that's perfect for you. We value our clients above all and strive to make every lift a positive one. It is our goal to serve you in any way possible and we will do what it takes to earn your business.

We are proud to carry some of Southern Oregon's best flower from farms like Sugar Tree, EcoFirma, Grown Rogue and many more. If vaping’s more your speed check out options from REL, Airopro and Select Oils. We have some of the lowest prices, so check our daily deals for constant updates. Our staff can help you pick cartridges, oil, joints, and much more to satisfy all your needs. 44 strains on offer (and a considerable selection of RSO) means you can discover something new with every visit: Primo Stout, Sumatran Sunrise, and Three Kings are a few of our favorites. Seen something that’s not on our shelves? Let us know and we’ll do our best to find it. Contact Oregon Grown Cannabis today and we'll give you a comprehensive description of all the cannabis products we offer to help you enjoy smoking to the fullest extent.