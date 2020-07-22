Oregon Grown - Portland’s Premiere Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Oregon Grown is home to Portland’s finest small-batch, craft cannabis items. The dispensary team seeks to pass the best value to its customers, whether their newcomers or seasoned connoisseurs. Oregon Grown is here to help you unlock your ideal cannabis experience. History: Oregon Grown is proud to be one of the oldest community-based dispensaries in Portland. The shop navigated legislative hurdles and remains one of the most popular recreational cannabis dispensaries in Portland. Staff: The staff at Oregon Grown stands behind everything in its store and will do everything possible to make its clients happy. Oregon Grown’s budtenders are highly knowledgeable and pass along their education to any curious customer in need. From differences between products to different brands’ cultivation methods, Oregon Grown proudly connects Portland with top-quality cannabis and education. Service Locations: Portland customers will find Oregon Grown between the Mt. Tabor and Russellville neighborhoods. Those in Powellhurst-Gilbert, Centennial, Rockwood and Argay travel to Oregon Grown to explore its top-quality cannabis options. The dispensary welcomes visitors from Richmond Sunnyside, Rose City Park, Roseway, Woodstock, Brooklyn and Northeast Portland cannabis customers to visit its shop. Oregon Grown loves and takes care of its cannabis community. Oregon Grown is on the east side of Mt. Tabor, and is an active part of the vibrant Montavilla neighborhood. Our location has easy access to I-205, I-84, and various Trimet transit options. Both the parking lot and storefront are ADA accessible. Medical patients receive a 20% discount. Veterans receive a 10% discount for their service.