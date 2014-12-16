Grantarctica
The people at OHOH are absolutely fantastic. They are also incredibly knowledgeable. Anytime I've asked for suggestions, they've been on point. I would suggest it to anyone.
Perfect. My new permanent dispensary.
I have been going to this dispensary for two years now and had tried others before I moved to the area, but have decided I really like this one. They have the best selection and especially high quality strains. The staff is friendly and extremely knowledgeable and helpful. They always have great specials and often have the unusual strains too. I have been really impressed by both the price and quality here. They have great deals and a great selection of all different types of THE and CBD delivery options!
Such great people. I’m picky and they are always helpful and nice. Boyfriend lives in the neighborhood. This is his go-to place. Now mine favorite in St. John’s.
The staff is always helpful, knowledgeable, honest, patient, friendly and very compassionate!
People working here were rude. It was overpriced, and their stupid atm charged me twice.
Went to this location last night on my way home from the gym. Disappointed. Just another shop trying to make ends meet selling low end weed at a high end price. #qualitycheck
We are sorry to hear you were disappointed in the experience you took from our store. We have grams for as low as $3, $5.50, $8, and they go all the way up to $18 a gram for very high quality flower testing in the 30% range. Hopefully you will give us another chance and really take in all we have to offer!
Great spot. First one one visited. Not my favorite but still very good.
They have a great selection and very nice/ knowledgeable staff. Would recommend.