jonboi67 on May 23, 2019

I have been going to this dispensary for two years now and had tried others before I moved to the area, but have decided I really like this one. They have the best selection and especially high quality strains. The staff is friendly and extremely knowledgeable and helpful. They always have great specials and often have the unusual strains too. I have been really impressed by both the price and quality here. They have great deals and a great selection of all different types of THE and CBD delivery options!