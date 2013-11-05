Welcome! We are The People's Wellness Center, a recreational and medical shop here to provide all of your needs in alternative medicine!

Meet our knowledgable and friendly budtenders, eager to chat about all of your marijuana needs and interests. Cruise into our discrete off-street parking lot to meet our team, and we'll be sure you leave with a smile!

Seniors, Veterans and Current Students get 10% off every purchase daily!

-with valid photo ID-

OPEN DAILY: 10am-8pm

We are open for medical sales, come by today to see our our large selection of:

Top Shelf Flower

CBD Strains always available!

Concentrates

::: Cartridges

::: Shatter

::: Wax

::: Drippers

Edibles

::: Pre-made Baked Goods

::: Candies (Soft, Hard, Taffy)

::: Brownie mixes needing just water!

Pre-rolled Joints

::: House Blend Joints

::: Sugartop Buddery's Stubby & Mondo Bats

Smoking Accessories

::: Waterpipes

::: Novelty Glass Pieces

::: Dry Pipes

::: Dabbing Glass and Dishes

::: Butane & Other Lighter Needs

::: Portable Pen Vaporizers

::: Bowl Pieces & Slides (Glass on Glass or Rubber)