Thursday, Friday and Saturday get 15% off Cartridges and Dabs!
Total price $6 a gram or $20 an 1/8 including tax: Sour Pink Lemonade 22.3% THC 0.06% CBD (Sativa) Cookies and Cream 21.3% THC (Hybrid) Purple Hindu Kush 21.62% THC (Indica) Blue Frost 18.91% THC (Hybrid) Total price $5 a gram or $15 an 1/8 including tax: Raskel OG 28.70% THC THC (Indica Dominant Hybrid) Mad Men 28.27% THC THC (Indica Dominant Hybrid) Snowland 28.12% THC (Indica Dominant Hybrid) Black Kush 26.6% THC (Indica) Pineapple 26.37% THC (Sativa) Super Sour OG Kush 26% THC (Hybrid) Urban Delusion 27.16% THC (Sativa Dominant Hybrid) OG God Bud 21.77% THC (Indica Dominant Hybrid) Chemsourblueberrysnow 20.33% THC (Sativa) Total price $4 a gram or $12 an 1/8 including tax: Gelato 23.2% THC (Hybrid)*shake Lemon Sour Diesel 22.3% THC (Sativa) Silver Slymer 22.1% THC (Hybrid) Pure Kush 20.74% THC 1.74% CBD (Indica) Platinum Purple 19.99% THC (Indica) Purple Nepal 15.8% THC (Indica) Total price $3 a gram or $10 an 1/8 including tax: Cookie Meister 17.8% THC (Hybrid)*shake Deadhead OG 15.71% THC (Hybrid)*shake Sunset Strip 15% THC (Indica)