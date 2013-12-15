MedRN on May 23, 2017

This place is the real deal!! The product is always top of the line. I've learned over a number of visits that this shop can always be counted on to provide the very best quality I've seen anywhere. The atmosphere is always welcoming and comfortable. With all of the gaudy looking chain stores popping up, it's a relief to experience that small, local, vintage Eugenian vibe. Jim, the owner, is a storehouse of cannabis knowledge, and, always familiar with his product. I have never walked away disappointed. Jim and his staff actually really care about the patients and customers, and it was obvious from my first visit that this place isn't in it just for the money, but to truly help people. Check it out - you'll never go anywhere else.