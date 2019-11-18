Follow
Oregon's Own
(503) 244-1273
257 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 30
Show All 23
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
Deals
Green Friday Deals!
Green Friday Deals running all week long from Monday to Friday! $1 - .5 Gram Joints (Select Strains) $3 - Lady Green's Lollipops $8 - Enjoy Shots $15 - Red Neck Oregon's Own Cartridge $15 Joint Packs (7 - .5 gram's or 4 - 1 gram's) $50 - Ounces (Select Strains) 25% OFF - All Glass and Apparel
Green Friday Deals!
Green Friday Deals running all week long from Monday to Friday! $1 - .5 Gram Joints (Select Strains) $3 - Lady Green's Lollipops $8 - Enjoy Shots $15 - Red Neck Oregon's Own Cartridge $15 Joint Packs (7 - .5 gram's or 4 - 1 gram's) $50 - Ounces (Select Strains) 25% OFF - All Glass and Apparel
All Products
Amnesia
from Oregon's Own
8.6%
THC
12.2%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia #4 Pre-Packaged Oz.
from Unknown Brand
3.3%
THC
7.4%
CBD
$501 oz
In-store only
Aurora
from Oregon's Own
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Aurora Borealis
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Diesel Pre-Packaged 1/8th's
from Oregon's Own
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diesel
Strain
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Fire
from Oregon's Own
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce
from Oregon's Own
26.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citrique
from Oregon's Own
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrique
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Oregon's Own
4.3%
THC
8.1%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Deer Breath
from Oregon's Own
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Deer Breath
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG1 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #1)2
from Oregon's Own
19.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
GG#12
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from Oregon's Own
0.7%
THC
10.9%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Dip
from Oregon's Own
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Dip
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines
from Oregon's Own
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon G x Star Dawg Pre-Packaged Oz.
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G x Star Dawg
Strain
$501 oz
In-store only
Lemon Meringue Pre-Packaged Oz.
from Unknown Brand
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$501 oz
In-store only
Nigerian Silver
from Oregon's Own
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Nigerian Silver
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Red Neck Pre-Packaged Oz.
from Unknown Brand
18.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$501 oz
In-store only
Royal Highness
from Oregon's Own
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush
from Oregon's Own
23.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Star Dawg
from Oregon's Own
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Star Dawg
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Three Kings
from Oregon's Own
13.1%
THC
1.7%
CBD
3 Kings
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting
from Oregon's Own
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Avitas - Dutch Treat CO2 Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas - L3mon H3ads Live Resin Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Avitas - Lemon Skunk CO2 Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas - Orange Thai CO2 Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas - Orange Thai Live Resin Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Avitas - Strawberry Fields Live Resin Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Avitas - Tequila Lime Sunrise Live Resin Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Beehive - Chem Durb Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Beehive - Dial Up Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Beehive - Flavor Crystals
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Beehive - Grape Honor Shatter
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Beehive - Ice Cream Man Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Beehive - Kosher Tangie Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Beehive - Mendo Cake Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Beehive - Strawberry Urkle Daimonds
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - LBSD Shatter
from Botanical Laboratories
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - Marionberry Kush Shatter
from Botanical Laboratories
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - Nice Cherry Live Resin
from Botanical Laboratories
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
1234567