Established in 2014 as a recreational cannabis farm in Wilsonville, now cultivating our passion for cannabis with a new retail shop located in the heart of Multnomah Village. Our goal is to educate the community, and have each customer leaving with more knowledge than they came in with. We focus closely on the medicinal purposes of cannabis, terpene profiles, cannabinoids, and alternative ways to medicate. We have a variety of CBD, 1:1, and THC products for everyone to choose from.