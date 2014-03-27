Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Veneta's Premier Dispensary
Oregon owned, Oregon grown.
Located in the West Lane Shopping Center
(541) 935 - 9618
Daily Specials:
Munchies Monday -20% off edibles
Tokin' Tuesday - $5 1g Joints
Want it all Wednesday - 10% off entire store
Topical Thursday - 15% off topical
Friday Highday - 10% off top shelf flower and above
Shatterday - 15% off NYA Extracts & 10% off dab accessories
Senior & Service Sunday - 20% off for Seniors & Veterans
**exclusions apply
15% off everyday for Seniors & Veterans!
25% off for First Time Medical Customers!
*exclusions apply
Find us on Facebook & Instagram