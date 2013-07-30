Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Organic Alternatives strives to provide high quality medicine to legal Colorado MMJ patients. We offer a wide variety of top shelf strains, extractions, edibles, beverages, and apothecary products. Our staff can also provide referrals to friendly doctors, caregivers, and notary publics for all of your licensing needs.