After growing for 13 years in Butte County and running a mobile delivery in Chico, Ca in 2017, we moved to Sacramento to be a part of the legal movement! We believe the biggest difference between us and other services is our dedication! We know that we are nothing without YOU!! We have a Satisfaction Guaranteed! (If there is a problem with your order, all we require you to do is contact us on the day of the delivery!) We do NOT Switch out product DUE TO REGULATIONS! You will only receive a discount on your next order!) We also add at least 8-20 items per week, as every one of our Employees including the bosses are Cannasseur's and we"re always looking for the best new thing available. We aim to provide our customers with the most comprehensive selection of products in Sacramento, so be sure to check back frequently. Give us a try, we promise we will surprise you! :)