C10-18-0000109 FIRST TIME PATIENTS RECEIVE 20% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE MENU PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAXES Refer-a- Friend Receive a Penny Pre-Roll when a friend spends $30 or more ! (Must be present to refer/redeem) Organic Green Treatment Center is LA's Original Medical Marijuana Collective: Proposition D Compliant & a Pre- ICO Collective. We are rated the BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE in town with TOP SHELF strains at WHOLESALE PRICES. We test our medicine for pesticides, mold, and QUALITY. With safe secure parking and security patrol on site, we can assure a comfortable experience that keeps you coming back. Our menu always changes with fresh and seasonal buds. This is a place you will want to refer all your friends & family to. Ask about our Referral Program that gets you free buds just for being an awesome patient. **Check out 7 GRAM EXCLUSIVE DEAL**