Organic Greens Collective provides its members with organically grown medical cannabis, to treat a wide variety of health conditions. Organically grown cannabis contains a higher concentration of cannabinoids than synthetically grown cannabis and is a much better choice for patients who have serious health conditions. Our medicine contains very high levels of THC, and we specialize in high CBD varieties of cannabis. Our staff is among the most knowledgeable in the industry and is available to help you with your medical needs. We also offer consultation, growing supplies and classes on cultivating cannabis to our members. Organic Greens Collective provides its members with the skills to be a very successful grower and offers its members seeds and cuttings from top cannabis breeders like TGA Genetics, Mr. Nice, Sensi-Seed and more. M10-18-0000189-TEMP