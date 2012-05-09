j........4 on June 4, 2013

From the time I first moved to the valley from TX (and walked in to O.S.D. with my TX driver license looking to get some of that wonderful, and legal, CA medicine) these good folks have not only tolerated all my silly ?'s, and stood and waited while I figured out which of the dozens strains I would try, but did it all with a smile and always a fair deal. Those people are the kind of folks that any good person would be proud to call freind. Not to mention that they are licensed, legal and will be there, except sundays. These things being said, I have yet to see construction begin on the vacuum tubes from O.S.D. to my house that I specifically requested. They have really dropped the ball on that one. Other than that, they are pretty cool.