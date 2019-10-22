49 products
Staff picks
Rotating Live Budders
from Hrvst
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Live Resin
from Viola
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Rotating Live Resin Full Spectrum Carts and Flight Packs
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating
Strain
$55½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Salve
from Colorado Cannabis Company
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
All Products
Mob Boss
from N/A
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lamb's Breath
from N/A
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lamb's Bread
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rainmaker
from Item 9 Labs
20.43%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Bonsai Cultivation
23.72%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Joe Buck
from N/A
15.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Joe Buck
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani
from N/A
20.82%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Og kush
from N/A
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Greaseball
from Organix
22.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Greaseball
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jelly Roll
from N/A
22.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Jelly Roll
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunburn
from N/A
22.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunburn
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rotating Shatter and Wax
from West Edison
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Lava, Live Rosin, and Water Hash
from Lazercat
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating
Strain
$651 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Green and Mint Tea
from Stillwater Brands
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Coffee, Apple Cider, and Hot Chocolate
from Teajuana
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$6.5each
In-store only
Sour Smash Gummies
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Natural Tincture
from Incredible Wellness
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Tablets
from Stratos
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Tinctures
from Lucky Turtle
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
Butters
from Lucky Turtle
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$12.6each
In-store only
Burst Taffy
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25pack of 10
In-store only
Dew Drops
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
Gummies
from Altus
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Tarts
from Lucky Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Tarts
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Chew It's
from Canyon Cultivation
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Chocolate and Coffee Beans
from 1906 Chocolates
60mg
THC
60mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Gummies
from Tastebudz
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Ripple
from Stillwater Brands
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Incredibles Chocolate Bars
from Incredible Edible
100%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Lick Its
from Canyon Cultivation
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Suck its
from Canyon Cultivation
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Chocolate Bars
from Coda Signature
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Elixirs
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Robhots
from ROBHOTS
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Rebel Sea Salt Caramels
from N/A
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Assorted Flavors
from Keef Brands
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$6.5each
In-store only
