Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
OCG is a trusted name 10 years in operation. Experience counts. We are a friendly family operated Mom and Pop shop. Medical Marijuana for less!!! 10 years in operation come on over and check us out. You will see why we are the best.
Info
Followers 122
Joined Leafly 2013
2625 East Saint Vrain Street, Colorado Springs, CO