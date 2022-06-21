Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Find us on Leafly! Enjoy a pre-roll us us! Valid 7/1/2022 - 7/7/2022 Did you find us on Leafly? Let us know! FREE Pre-Roll with minimum $20 purchase just for mentioning you found us here! //One pre-roll per customer. Minimum purchase requirement must be met. Promotion ends 7/7/2022.

Moonrock Monday Valid 6/27/2022 - 6/27/2023 Buy 3 grams of Moonrocks get 1 FREE Deal available every Monday, sale not valid any other day of the week. Must buy quantity indicated to receive discount. Individual quantities at regular price.

Tasty Tuesday Valid 6/27/2022 - 6/27/2023 Deals on edibles! Brownies 2 for $20 Gummies 3 for $30 1000 mg gummies 2 for $40 Wonka Bars 2 for $40 Deal available every Tuesday, sale not valid any other day of the week. Must buy quantity indicated to receive discount. Individual quantities at regular price.

Wax Wednesday Valid 6/27/2022 - 6/27/2023 Dabs are 2 for $40 Deal available every Wednesday, sale not valid any other day of the week. Must buy quantity indicated to receive discount. Individual quantities at regular price.

30 Thursday Valid 6/27/2022 - 6/27/2023 Dubs are 2 for $30. Feel free to mix and match! Deal available every Thursday, sale not valid any other day of the week. Must buy quantity indicated to receive discount. Individual quantities at regular price.

Fire Friday Valid 6/27/2022 - 6/27/2023 Cartridges and Disposables 2 for $60 Gas Gang Gold are 2 for $80 Deal available every Friday, sale not valid any other day of the week. Must buy quantity indicated to receive discount. Individual quantities at regular price.

Shatterday Valid 6/27/2022 - 6/27/2023 Every Saturday Syrups 2 for $60 Shatter 2 for $40 Deal available every Saturday, sale not valid any other day of the week. Must buy quantity indicated to receive discount. Individual quantities at regular price.