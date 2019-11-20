Follow
Pacific Cannabis Company - Bremerton
Deals
Get 5/1 Gram Joints for $20!!!
All our $5 joints are 5 for $20!!!
Cannot be combined with any other deals. restricted to 21+
All Products
Platiunum CBD by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
4.3%
THC
9.6%
CBD
Platiunum CBD
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Plattinum CBD by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
0.53%
THC
14%
CBD
Plattinum CBD
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Ribbon by Smokey Point Productions
from Smokey Point Productions
79%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Rawtton by Ratton
from Ratton
24%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Locktite by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
20%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Georgia White by Root Down
from Root Down
25.7%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
GMO by Exotikz
from Exotikz
27%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shangri-La by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
22%
THC
___
CBD
$1491 oz
In-store only
Dj Short Blueberry by Spadybud
from Spadybud
23%
THC
___
CBD
$2291 oz
In-store only
Goo Scout Cookies by Root Down
from Root Down
25%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Green Dragon by Otakush
from Otakush
17%
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Cannalope Kush by medusa gardens
from Medusa Gardens
29%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Og Chem #2 by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
28.1%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Og Chem #2
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sin Mint by The High Point
from The High Point
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$2391 oz
In-store only
Coffee F2 by Hemp Kings
from Hemp Kings
23.45%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Coffee F2
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Champagne Kush by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
24%
THC
___
CBD
$76½ oz
In-store only
Samoa Cookies by TJ's Organics
from TJ's Organics
22%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
PUrple Gum by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree
2%
THC
___
CBD
$1891 oz
In-store only
Cherry Pie by The High Point
from The High Point
19%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Og Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.97%
THC
0.46%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$2891 oz
In-store only
Banana Split by VAJ
from VAJ
24%
THC
___
CBD
$1791 oz
In-store only
Cinderella 99 by Walden
from Walden
17%
THC
___
CBD
$20½ oz
In-store only
Chem FOG by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
20%
THC
___
CBD
$76½ oz
In-store only
Ace Of Spades by Orgrow
from ORGrow
19.35%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Ace of Spades
Strain
$1791 oz
In-store only
Banana Split by Bremelo
from Bremelo
20%
THC
___
CBD
$89½ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by ACC
from ACC
27%
THC
___
CBD
$89½ oz
In-store only
Orangutang by Pioneer Production & Processing
from Pioneer Production & Processing
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie by HD
from HD
20%
THC
___
CBD
$64½ oz
In-store only
Couch Lock by HDF
from HDF
22%
THC
___
CBD
$64½ oz
In-store only
Ron Burgundy by HDF
from HDF
20%
THC
___
CBD
$69¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Pioneer Production & Processing
from Pioneer Production & Processing
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
20%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Vajradhara Products
from Vajradhara Products
22%
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Haterade by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.4%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Haterade
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Lemonade by Pioneer Production & Processing
from Pioneer Production & Processing
20%
THC
___
CBD
$69¼ oz
In-store only
Ol' Mendo Hashplant by Kiona
from Kiona
19.23%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Ol' Mendo Hashplant
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles by ACC
from ACC
26%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hulk Berry by HB
from HB
19%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
OG Ghost Train Haze by HFF
from HFF
23%
THC
___
CBD
$42½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Temple Tangie by Fainting Goat Farms
from Fainting Goat Farms
24%
THC
___
CBD
$84½ oz
In-store only
