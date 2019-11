Happy_Days on August 19, 2018

At first I was skeptical on Pacific. However, they carried farms and strains I could find nowhere else. Got to know Sean and Greg, and quickly learned the difference in this store from others. Very patient with me and help me make good choices. I frequent this store now and always enjoy going there and seeing the team. If I'm looking for something they don't have, they will call me when it's available. Props to Sean....he is an awesome help and I do appreciate the time he takes helping me out.