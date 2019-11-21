Follow
Pacific Gold SE
971-407-3925
360 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 45
Show All 44
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$399
Deals
Orange Ghost $72 a Half / $120 oz special!
Valid 11/18/2019 – 1/1/2020
Special ounce deal on indoor Orange Ghost testing 23.22%! No shake or "B" buds here, get an ounce of this beautiful, citrus-forward strain for $120 for rec, $100 medical!
Price on full ounce only. Smaller quantities at regular pricing. No additional specials on special. While supplies last.
Orange Ghost $72 a Half / $120 oz special!
Valid 11/18/2019 – 1/1/2020
Special ounce deal on indoor Orange Ghost testing 23.22%! No shake or "B" buds here, get an ounce of this beautiful, citrus-forward strain for $120 for rec, $100 medical!
Price on full ounce only. Smaller quantities at regular pricing. No additional specials on special. While supplies last.
All Products
Dominion G
from Luvli
27.51%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG#4
from Luvli
27.99%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Louis Faced OG
from Unknown Brand
24.85%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Dave
from KGB FARMS
26.11%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin x Purple Dragon
from Unknown Brand
8.96%
THC
10.16%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Moon Drops
from Dr. Jolly's
22.34%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Moon Drops
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sm@rties
from Dr. Jolly's
22.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
99 Problems A Buds
from Unknown Brand
27.29%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Rain
from Rogue Farmer
26.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Divine Kush
from Rogue Farmer
24.2%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Ghost
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
23.22%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pootie Tang
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
21.13%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Diesel
from Opus Organics
23.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purple Diesel
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Opus Organics
23.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from BJ's
21.62%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
M.A.C.
from Dr. Jolly's
26.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Luvli
25.17%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver #1
from Dr. Jolly's
21.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Cookies
from Luvli
25.38%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shishkaberry
from Opus Organics
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$3.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve
from Opus Organics
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$3.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Claywolf Star Sour LR 1g
from Claywolf
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Luvli Lemon Poision Shatter 1g
from Luvli
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Dab Society Live Resin Golden Cookies 1g
from Dab Society Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Hood Oil Purple Hindu Kush 1g
from Hood Oil
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
The Co2 Co. Pres. Kush x PHK Cart .5g
from The CO2 Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$15½ g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Bruce B 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.331 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Dog Cookies 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.671 g
In-store only
Luvli Doggwalker Shatter 1g
from Luvli
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Kimbo Kush 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.671 g
In-store only
Dab Society Live Resin Crockett's Dawg 1g
from Dab Society Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Select Weekender Pen Black Diesel .3g
from Select Strains
___
THC
___
CBD
$200.3 g
In-store only
Claywolf Tangie CBD Sap 1g
from Claywolf
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Dab Society Live Resin Cart Lemon OG 1g
from Dab Society Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Claywolf Bowie Kush Butter 1g
from Claywolf
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.671 g
In-store only
Phantom Farms Cart Honey Bear Kush 1g
from Phantom Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Claywolf Jazz Crumble 1g
from Claywolf
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.671 g
In-store only
Select Weekender Pen God Bud .3g
from Select Strains
___
THC
___
CBD
$200.3 g
In-store only
Dab Society Live Resin Cart Sour Diesel 1g
from Dab Society Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Triangle 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
12345 ... 9