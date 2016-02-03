Machocamacho42069
High quality stuff for the most part, value flower always seems to be sold out though. Good oil selection. It'd be nice if prices included tax
Very friendly and approachable staff; and seem like they actually know what your asking for with having actually explained to them
Went there for a deal on flower, turned out to be shake; maybe I just read the offer wrong, can't hold that against them. Selection was a little limited and they were out of a lot of strains, but hey, that happens.
Very neat & clean dispensary with helpful Bud Tender, a nice selection of cartridges and some good discounts during their Grand Opening
Seemed chill. definitely coming back.
Thank you so much for the kind review. On your next visit back ask for one of our managers so we can get you hooked up with swag & discounts. ;-)
Top shelf amazing prices.
Thank you for the review! Make sure to mention it when you come in next time and you'll receive 10% off of your purchase! (Does not apply to special shelf.) Have a safe and stoney Halloween!
Sweet leaf is my one stop shop for all of my cannabis needs. Very helpful staff, great products and always good variety.
Thank you for the great review! We are in the process of bringing in even more products and accessories so keep an eye out when you come in to see what awesome new things we have to offer! Have a safe and happy Halloween!
Favorite shop in the city
Thank you Shady_grady! Make sure you mention this review next time you come in to receive 10% off your purchase! (On regular priced items.)
Great employees, great selection. my favorite dispensary
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a great review Jewellynn85! We're happy to hear you have enjoyed your experiences in our shop! If you've already redeemed your 10% for this review, don't forget you can leave a review on another platform (Google, yelp, instagram, weedmaps, etc.), and you can receive another 10% off the next time you come in! We hope to see you soon!
Terrible.
We're sorry to hear you did not enjoy your last experience at Sweet Leaf, but we appreciate your feedback! We just lowered our special and shake shelf prices so if you haven't been in recently, we hope you'll give us another chance to show you the new things we have in stock! Hope to see you soon!