We are PACIFIC GOLD SW, a friendly neighborhood dispensary on the top of Marquam Hill by OHSU. Owned by The Co2 Company, The CO2 Company was one of the first vape brands in the State of Oregon and has evolved into a state market leader. The CO2 Company uses solvent free methods like supercritical and sub critical CO2 extraction for full spectrum and high terpene full cannabinoid extracts. ----LOCATION: If you are driving, We are located right by OHSU in SW Portland, Just drive as if you're going to OHSU, and then take the road up the hill a little past OHSU and its on your left by Plaid Pantry----WE HAVE FREE PARKING. BUS LINES: The closest stop to the market is #5032, SW Sam Jackson Park Rd and US Veterans Rd. The buses that serve this stop are the #8 bus, which runs about every 20 minutes from the downtown Portland transit mall, providing direct service to OHSU. During rush hour only, additional express buses include the 61x, 64x, 65x, 66x, and the 68x. Follow Us On Instagram>> EXHALEPDX