Founded in 2014, Pacific Green is a licensed recreational marijuana facility in Portland, OR. Our mission is to provide high level of service, care and products for recreational and medical marijuana customers. We will provide the finest in cannabis strains, concentrates and edibles. All of our products have been clinically tested for potency and are mold and pesticide free. We believe in transparency, and are committed to serving each person's specific needs. We also cater to Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) patients and caregivers.