Pacific Paradise has been a strong member of Arcata for over 45 years and we are proud of being a member of this community. We strive to provide a wide variety of merchandise with an old school style of customer service that is accommodating to every customer that walks in our front door. At Pacific Paradise we carry all your cannabis needs from Edibles, CBD, Gpens, Concentrate and of course classic Flower with many strains to choose from! Pacific Paradise has been a Humboldt Tradition since 1971.